    Capri Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 278.99 crore, up 39.67% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.99 crore in June 2022 up 39.67% from Rs. 199.76 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.08 crore in June 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 45.93 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.47 crore in June 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 139.74 crore in June 2021.

    Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2021.

    Capri Global shares closed at 702.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.20% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.

    Capri Global Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.49281.69194.48
    Other Operating Income6.519.725.28
    Total Income From Operations278.99291.41199.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.5657.0032.30
    Depreciation3.353.711.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies24.5657.0812.96
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.0331.8714.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.49141.75137.66
    Other Income0.635.310.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.12147.06137.76
    Interest102.1391.5677.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.9955.5160.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.9955.5160.63
    Tax14.9113.7414.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.0841.7745.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.0841.7745.93
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.0841.7745.93
    Equity Share Capital35.1535.1335.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.382.62
    Diluted EPS2.592.352.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.622.382.62
    Diluted EPS2.592.352.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
