 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Capri Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.80 crore, up 55.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 384.80 crore in December 2022 up 55.11% from Rs. 248.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2022 down 42.34% from Rs. 64.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 171.59 crore in December 2021.

Capri Global Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 375.32 336.63 230.91
Other Operating Income 9.48 8.96 17.18
Total Income From Operations 384.80 345.59 248.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.45 4.01 42.93
Depreciation 14.60 6.82 3.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 24.45 4.01 19.68
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.66 125.15 19.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.65 205.61 162.51
Other Income 0.04 0.83 5.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.69 206.43 168.21
Interest 139.44 125.82 82.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.25 80.61 86.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.25 80.61 86.07
Tax 10.83 24.36 21.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.42 56.26 64.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.42 56.26 64.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.42 56.26 64.89
Equity Share Capital 35.17 35.15 35.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 3.20 3.70
Diluted EPS 2.10 3.16 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.13 3.20 3.70
Diluted EPS 2.10 3.16 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited