Capri Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.80 crore, up 55.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.80 crore in December 2022 up 55.11% from Rs. 248.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2022 down 42.34% from Rs. 64.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 171.59 crore in December 2021.