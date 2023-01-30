English
    Capri Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 384.80 crore, up 55.11% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capri Global Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 384.80 crore in December 2022 up 55.11% from Rs. 248.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.42 crore in December 2022 down 42.34% from Rs. 64.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 171.59 crore in December 2021.

    Capri Global Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations375.32336.63230.91
    Other Operating Income9.488.9617.18
    Total Income From Operations384.80345.59248.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.454.0142.93
    Depreciation14.606.823.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies24.454.0119.68
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses133.66125.1519.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.65205.61162.51
    Other Income0.040.835.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.69206.43168.21
    Interest139.44125.8282.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2580.6186.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.2580.6186.07
    Tax10.8324.3621.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.4256.2664.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.4256.2664.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates37.4256.2664.89
    Equity Share Capital35.1735.1535.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.133.203.70
    Diluted EPS2.103.163.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.133.203.70
    Diluted EPS2.103.163.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited