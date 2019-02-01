Capri Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 154.95 crore, up 62.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.95 crore in December 2018 up 62.93% from Rs. 95.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.20 crore in December 2018 up 24.39% from Rs. 28.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.47 crore in December 2018 up 60.32% from Rs. 66.41 crore in December 2017.

Capri Global EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2017.

Capri Global shares closed at 131.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 52.28% returns over the last 6 months and 21.47% over the last 12 months.