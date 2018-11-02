Caplin Labs Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 131.24 crore, up 14.32% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 131.24 crore in September 2018 up 14.32% from Rs. 114.80 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.62 crore in September 2018 down 9.56% from Rs. 32.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.91 crore in September 2018 down 2.45% from Rs. 50.14 crore in September 2017.

Caplin Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.34 in September 2017.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 456.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -31.16% over the last 12 months.