    Caplin Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore, up 29.24% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.67 crore in March 2023 up 29.24% from Rs. 111.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.33 crore in March 2023 up 87.22% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.09 crore in March 2023 up 58.39% from Rs. 48.67 crore in March 2022.

    Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 7.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.83 in March 2022.

    Caplin Labs shares closed at 736.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -0.36% over the last 12 months.

    Caplin Point Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.67130.60111.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.67130.60111.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.6739.4742.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.3112.1413.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.89-1.07-11.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.719.497.51
    Depreciation6.296.476.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2219.0621.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.5845.0431.46
    Other Income12.2229.3610.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.8074.4041.72
    Interest0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.7774.3641.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.7774.3641.70
    Tax16.4415.1912.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.3359.1729.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.3359.1729.02
    Equity Share Capital15.1815.1815.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.157.803.83
    Diluted EPS7.097.743.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.157.803.83
    Diluted EPS7.097.743.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

