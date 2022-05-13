 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Caplin Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.94 crore, down 8.9% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.94 crore in March 2022 down 8.9% from Rs. 122.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 31.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.67 crore in March 2022 down 3.89% from Rs. 50.64 crore in March 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in March 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 663.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.39% over the last 12 months.

Caplin Point Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.94 128.22 122.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.94 128.22 122.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.91 30.06 32.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.30 14.01 20.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.79 7.84 0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.51 8.44 7.31
Depreciation 6.95 6.31 5.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.60 14.39 18.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.46 47.17 37.31
Other Income 10.26 8.54 7.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.72 55.71 44.67
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.70 55.69 44.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.70 55.69 44.64
Tax 12.68 16.57 13.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.02 39.12 31.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.02 39.12 31.49
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.15 15.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 5.17 4.16
Diluted EPS 3.79 5.12 4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 5.17 4.16
Diluted EPS 3.79 5.12 4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

