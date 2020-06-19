Caplin Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 100.12 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.12 crore in March 2020 down 28.86% from Rs. 140.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.15 crore in March 2020 up 24.35% from Rs. 40.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.55 crore in March 2020 up 20.25% from Rs. 59.50 crore in March 2019.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2019.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 368.75 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.47% returns over the last 6 months and -8.19% over the last 12 months.