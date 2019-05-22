Caplin Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 140.74 crore, up 27.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.74 crore in March 2019 up 27.44% from Rs. 110.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.32 crore in March 2019 up 86.88% from Rs. 21.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.50 crore in March 2019 up 56.99% from Rs. 37.90 crore in March 2018.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2018.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 364.35 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.89% returns over the last 6 months and -36.65% over the last 12 months.