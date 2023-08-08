English
    Caplin Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.66 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 173.66 crore in June 2023 up 49.21% from Rs. 116.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.27 crore in June 2023 up 20.6% from Rs. 63.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.89 crore in June 2023 up 28.13% from Rs. 81.08 crore in June 2022.

    Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.34 in June 2022.

    Caplin Labs shares closed at 896.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.93% returns over the last 6 months and 10.15% over the last 12 months.

    Caplin Point Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.66144.67116.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.66144.67116.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.6840.6734.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.8415.3110.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.89-4.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7210.718.27
    Depreciation6.676.296.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5912.2220.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.9558.5839.74
    Other Income27.2712.2234.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.2270.8074.71
    Interest0.030.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.1970.7774.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.1970.7774.70
    Tax20.9216.4411.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities76.2754.3363.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period76.2754.3363.24
    Equity Share Capital15.1915.1815.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.047.158.34
    Diluted EPS9.997.098.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.047.158.34
    Diluted EPS9.997.098.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

