Caplin Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.66 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.66 crore in June 2023 up 49.21% from Rs. 116.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.27 crore in June 2023 up 20.6% from Rs. 63.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.89 crore in June 2023 up 28.13% from Rs. 81.08 crore in June 2022.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.34 in June 2022.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 896.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.93% returns over the last 6 months and 10.15% over the last 12 months.