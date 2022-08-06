 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Caplin Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.39 crore, down 8.71% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.39 crore in June 2022 down 8.71% from Rs. 127.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.24 crore in June 2022 up 15.93% from Rs. 54.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.08 crore in June 2022 up 7.19% from Rs. 75.64 crore in June 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 8.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.21 in June 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 815.55 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.

Caplin Point Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.39 111.94 127.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.39 111.94 127.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.86 42.91 37.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.62 13.30 14.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.00 -11.79 -3.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.27 7.51 7.11
Depreciation 6.37 6.95 6.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.53 21.60 16.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.74 31.46 50.11
Other Income 34.97 10.26 19.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.71 41.72 69.44
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.70 41.70 69.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.70 41.70 69.41
Tax 11.46 12.68 14.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.24 29.02 54.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.24 29.02 54.55
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.34 3.83 7.21
Diluted EPS 8.27 3.79 7.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.34 3.83 7.21
Diluted EPS 8.27 3.79 7.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
