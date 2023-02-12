Caplin Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore in December 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 128.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.17 crore in December 2022 up 51.25% from Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.87 crore in December 2022 up 30.39% from Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2021.