Caplin Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore in December 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 128.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.17 crore in December 2022 up 51.25% from Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.87 crore in December 2022 up 30.39% from Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2021.

Caplin Point Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 130.60 136.95 128.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 130.60 136.95 128.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.47 36.36 30.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.14 10.31 14.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.07 2.51 7.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.49 8.21 8.44
Depreciation 6.47 6.51 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.06 22.14 14.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.04 50.91 47.17
Other Income 29.36 22.45 8.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.40 73.36 55.71
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.36 73.32 55.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 74.36 73.32 55.69
Tax 15.19 15.81 16.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.17 57.51 39.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.17 57.51 39.12
Equity Share Capital 15.18 15.16 15.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.80 7.59 5.17
Diluted EPS 7.74 7.52 5.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.80 7.59 5.17
Diluted EPS 7.74 7.52 5.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited