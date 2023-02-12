English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Caplin Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore in December 2022 up 1.86% from Rs. 128.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.17 crore in December 2022 up 51.25% from Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.87 crore in December 2022 up 30.39% from Rs. 62.02 crore in December 2021.

    Caplin Point Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.60136.95128.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.60136.95128.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.4736.3630.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.1410.3114.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.072.517.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.498.218.44
    Depreciation6.476.516.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.0622.1414.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.0450.9147.17
    Other Income29.3622.458.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.4073.3655.71
    Interest0.040.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.3673.3255.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.3673.3255.69
    Tax15.1915.8116.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.1757.5139.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.1757.5139.12
    Equity Share Capital15.1815.1615.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.807.595.17
    Diluted EPS7.747.525.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.807.595.17
    Diluted EPS7.747.525.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited