Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore, up 18.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore in September 2022 up 18.29% from Rs. 303.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.67 crore in September 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 74.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.06 crore in September 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 109.66 crore in September 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.91 in September 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 775.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and -9.92% over the last 12 months.

Caplin Point Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 359.05 346.33 303.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 359.05 346.33 303.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.64 55.41 49.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 153.41 154.85 121.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.57 -53.03 -45.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.02 32.43 28.97
Depreciation 11.46 10.97 11.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.97 54.49 47.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.12 91.21 89.45
Other Income 16.48 13.94 8.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.60 105.15 97.94
Interest 0.14 0.06 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.46 105.09 97.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.46 105.09 97.73
Tax 18.42 18.78 20.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.04 86.31 76.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.04 86.31 76.82
Minority Interest -0.36 -1.32 -1.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 91.67 84.99 74.98
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 11.21 9.91
Diluted EPS 11.99 11.12 9.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.09 11.21 9.91
Diluted EPS 11.99 11.12 9.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

