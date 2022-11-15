English
    Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore, up 18.29% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore in September 2022 up 18.29% from Rs. 303.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.67 crore in September 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 74.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.06 crore in September 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 109.66 crore in September 2021.

    Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.91 in September 2021.

    Caplin Labs shares closed at 775.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and -9.92% over the last 12 months.

    Caplin Point Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.05346.33303.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.05346.33303.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.6455.4149.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods153.41154.85121.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.57-53.03-45.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.0232.4328.97
    Depreciation11.4610.9711.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.9754.4947.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.1291.2189.45
    Other Income16.4813.948.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.60105.1597.94
    Interest0.140.060.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.46105.0997.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax110.46105.0997.73
    Tax18.4218.7820.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.0486.3176.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.0486.3176.82
    Minority Interest-0.36-1.32-1.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates91.6784.9974.98
    Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0911.219.91
    Diluted EPS11.9911.129.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0911.219.91
    Diluted EPS11.9911.129.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:00 am