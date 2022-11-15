Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore, up 18.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.05 crore in September 2022 up 18.29% from Rs. 303.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.67 crore in September 2022 up 22.26% from Rs. 74.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.06 crore in September 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 109.66 crore in September 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 12.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.91 in September 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 775.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and -9.92% over the last 12 months.