Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.53 crore, up 13.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.53 crore in September 2021 up 13.21% from Rs. 268.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.82 crore in September 2021 up 35.03% from Rs. 56.89 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.66 crore in September 2021 up 22.95% from Rs. 89.19 crore in September 2020.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 9.91 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.52 in September 2020.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 829.05 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.87% returns over the last 6 months and 70.99% over the last 12 months.