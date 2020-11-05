Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 268.12 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.12 crore in September 2020 up 18.01% from Rs. 227.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.89 crore in September 2020 down 0.75% from Rs. 57.32 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.19 crore in September 2020 up 14.33% from Rs. 78.01 crore in September 2019.

Caplin Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.52 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.58 in September 2019.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 491.25 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.58% returns over the last 6 months and 20.58% over the last 12 months.