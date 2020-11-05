172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|caplin-labs-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-268-12-crore-up-18-01-y-o-y-6071951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 268.12 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 268.12 crore in September 2020 up 18.01% from Rs. 227.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.89 crore in September 2020 down 0.75% from Rs. 57.32 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.19 crore in September 2020 up 14.33% from Rs. 78.01 crore in September 2019.

Caplin Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.52 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.58 in September 2019.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 491.25 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.58% returns over the last 6 months and 20.58% over the last 12 months.

Caplin Point Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations268.12240.08227.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations268.12240.08227.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials31.9921.1835.96
Purchase of Traded Goods81.8523.6373.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.5263.99-0.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.2725.8715.96
Depreciation8.888.967.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.0633.8130.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.5562.6463.71
Other Income1.766.496.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.3169.1370.60
Interest0.480.510.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.8368.6270.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax79.8368.6270.52
Tax17.0014.0713.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.8354.5557.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.8354.5557.27
Minority Interest-5.94-0.020.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.8954.5357.32
Equity Share Capital15.1315.1315.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.527.217.58
Diluted EPS7.467.157.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.527.217.58
Diluted EPS7.467.157.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm

