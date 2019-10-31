Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 227.20 crore, up 45.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.20 crore in September 2019 up 45.77% from Rs. 155.86 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.32 crore in September 2019 up 22.32% from Rs. 46.86 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.01 crore in September 2019 up 24.22% from Rs. 62.80 crore in September 2018.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.21 in September 2018.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 396.05 on October 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.13% over the last 12 months.