App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 04:48 PM IST

Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 155.86 crore, Up 18.7% Q-o-Q.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 155.86 crore in September 2018 Up 18.7% from Rs. 131.31 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.86 crore in September 2018 Up 31.73% from Rs. 35.57 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.80 crore in September 2018 Up 18.62% from Rs. 52.94 crore in September 2017.
Caplin Labs EPS has Increased to Rs. 6.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.71 in September 2017.
Caplin Labs shares closed at 456.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -31.16% over the last 12 months.
Caplin Point Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.86 146.46 131.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.86 146.46 131.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.00 23.65 24.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 47.89 40.41 34.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 0.03 -0.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.46 11.52 10.16
Depreciation 5.58 5.45 4.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.35 17.81 14.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.21 47.58 44.91
Other Income 7.01 1.61 3.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.22 49.19 48.49
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.20 49.17 48.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.20 49.17 48.47
Tax 13.70 11.78 12.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.50 37.39 35.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.50 37.39 35.54
Minority Interest 0.01 0.03 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.86 37.43 35.57
Equity Share Capital 15.12 15.12 15.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 4.95 4.71
Diluted EPS 6.18 4.92 4.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.21 4.95 4.71
Diluted EPS 6.18 4.92 4.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Caplin Labs #Caplin Point Laboratories #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.