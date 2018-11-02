Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 155.86 crore, Up 18.7% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are: Net Sales at Rs 155.86 crore in September 2018 Up 18.7% from Rs. 131.31 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.86 crore in September 2018 Up 31.73% from Rs. 35.57 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.80 crore in September 2018 Up 18.62% from Rs. 52.94 crore in September 2017. Caplin Labs EPS has Increased to Rs. 6.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.71 in September 2017. Caplin Labs shares closed at 456.90 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -31.16% over the last 12 months. Caplin Point Laboratories Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 155.86 146.46 131.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 155.86 146.46 131.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.00 23.65 24.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 47.89 40.41 34.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 0.03 -0.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.46 11.52 10.16 Depreciation 5.58 5.45 4.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 18.35 17.81 14.68 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.21 47.58 44.91 Other Income 7.01 1.61 3.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.22 49.19 48.49 Interest 0.02 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.20 49.17 48.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.20 49.17 48.47 Tax 13.70 11.78 12.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.50 37.39 35.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.50 37.39 35.54 Minority Interest 0.01 0.03 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.86 37.43 35.57 Equity Share Capital 15.12 15.12 15.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.21 4.95 4.71 Diluted EPS 6.18 4.92 4.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.21 4.95 4.71 Diluted EPS 6.18 4.92 4.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 04:44 pm