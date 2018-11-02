Caplin Labs Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 155.86 crore, Up 18.7% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 155.86 146.46 131.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 155.86 146.46 131.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.00 23.65 24.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 47.89 40.41 34.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 0.03 -0.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.46 11.52 10.16 Depreciation 5.58 5.45 4.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 18.35 17.81 14.68 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.21 47.58 44.91 Other Income 7.01 1.61 3.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.22 49.19 48.49 Interest 0.02 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.20 49.17 48.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 57.20 49.17 48.47 Tax 13.70 11.78 12.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.50 37.39 35.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.50 37.39 35.54 Minority Interest 0.01 0.03 0.03 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.86 37.43 35.57 Equity Share Capital 15.12 15.12 15.12 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.21 4.95 4.71 Diluted EPS 6.18 4.92 4.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.21 4.95 4.71 Diluted EPS 6.18 4.92 4.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited