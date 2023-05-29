Caplin Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 389.28 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.28 crore in March 2023 up 14.75% from Rs. 339.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.11 crore in March 2023 up 29.16% from Rs. 79.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.33 crore in March 2023 up 21.43% from Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2022.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 13.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.43 in March 2022.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 736.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -0.48% over the last 12 months.