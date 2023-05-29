English
    Caplin Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 389.28 crore, up 14.75% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 389.28 crore in March 2023 up 14.75% from Rs. 339.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.11 crore in March 2023 up 29.16% from Rs. 79.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.33 crore in March 2023 up 21.43% from Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2022.

    Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 13.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.43 in March 2022.

    Caplin Labs shares closed at 736.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -0.48% over the last 12 months.

    Caplin Point Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations389.28372.07339.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations389.28372.07339.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.3056.6953.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods106.08104.69120.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.222.52-22.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0034.5430.24
    Depreciation11.1311.4311.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.7564.2657.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.8097.9488.49
    Other Income11.4014.1511.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.20112.09100.00
    Interest0.230.360.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.97111.7399.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.97111.7399.92
    Tax22.8114.3519.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.1697.3880.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.1697.3880.83
    Minority Interest0.870.09-1.77
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates102.1197.4879.06
    Equity Share Capital15.1815.1815.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4512.8610.43
    Diluted EPS13.3312.7510.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.4512.8610.43
    Diluted EPS13.3312.7510.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 11:25 am