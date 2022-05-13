 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Caplin Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.24 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 339.24 crore in March 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 278.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.06 crore in March 2022 up 19.1% from Rs. 66.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 95.15 crore in March 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.78 in March 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 663.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.39% over the last 12 months.

Caplin Point Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 339.24 326.20 278.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 339.24 326.20 278.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.79 37.41 39.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.21 71.88 103.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.08 34.55 -24.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.24 29.38 25.87
Depreciation 11.45 11.70 9.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.14 52.02 48.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.49 89.26 75.83
Other Income 11.51 9.54 9.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.00 98.80 85.29
Interest 0.08 0.14 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.92 98.66 84.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 99.92 98.66 84.97
Tax 19.09 19.38 17.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.83 79.28 67.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.83 79.28 67.92
Minority Interest -1.77 -4.33 -1.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 79.06 74.95 66.38
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.15 15.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.43 9.90 8.78
Diluted EPS 10.33 9.81 8.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.43 9.90 8.78
Diluted EPS 10.33 9.81 8.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 13, 2022 11:35 am
