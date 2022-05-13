Caplin Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.24 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.24 crore in March 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 278.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.06 crore in March 2022 up 19.1% from Rs. 66.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 95.15 crore in March 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 10.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.78 in March 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 663.30 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.39% over the last 12 months.