Caplin Labs Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 278.71 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.71 crore in March 2021 up 29.49% from Rs. 215.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.38 crore in March 2021 up 35.76% from Rs. 48.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.15 crore in March 2021 up 29.58% from Rs. 73.43 crore in March 2020.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.46 in March 2020.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 523.70 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.79% returns over the last 6 months and 60.23% over the last 12 months.