English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Caplin Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 395.32 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 395.32 crore in June 2023 up 14.15% from Rs. 346.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.43 crore in June 2023 up 21.7% from Rs. 84.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.57 crore in June 2023 up 19.33% from Rs. 116.12 crore in June 2022.

    Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 13.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.21 in June 2022.

    Caplin Labs shares closed at 896.00 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.93% returns over the last 6 months and 10.15% over the last 12 months.

    Caplin Point Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations395.32389.28346.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations395.32389.28346.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.1457.3055.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods128.04106.08154.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.5813.22-53.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0736.0032.43
    Depreciation11.3811.1310.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.1252.7554.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.15112.8091.21
    Other Income12.0411.4013.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.19124.20105.15
    Interest0.280.230.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.91123.97105.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax126.91123.97105.09
    Tax22.7622.8118.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.15101.1686.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.15101.1686.31
    Minority Interest-0.800.87-1.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.080.08--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates103.43102.1184.99
    Equity Share Capital15.1915.1815.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6213.4511.21
    Diluted EPS13.5513.3311.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6213.4511.21
    Diluted EPS13.5513.3311.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Caplin Labs #Caplin Point Laboratories #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!