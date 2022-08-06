Caplin Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore in June 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 300.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.99 crore in June 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 70.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.12 crore in June 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 101.82 crore in June 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.37 in June 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 815.55 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.