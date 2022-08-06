 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Caplin Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore, up 15.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Caplin Point Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 346.33 crore in June 2022 up 15.27% from Rs. 300.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.99 crore in June 2022 up 19.96% from Rs. 70.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.12 crore in June 2022 up 14.04% from Rs. 101.82 crore in June 2021.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.37 in June 2021.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 815.55 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.24% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.

Caplin Point Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 346.33 339.24 300.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 346.33 339.24 300.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.41 53.79 51.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 154.85 120.21 83.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.03 -22.08 1.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.43 30.24 26.71
Depreciation 10.97 11.45 12.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.49 57.14 45.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.21 88.49 80.58
Other Income 13.94 11.51 9.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.15 100.00 89.79
Interest 0.06 0.08 0.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.09 99.92 89.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.09 99.92 89.52
Tax 18.78 19.09 17.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.31 80.83 71.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.31 80.83 71.53
Minority Interest -1.32 -1.77 -0.68
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 84.99 79.06 70.85
Equity Share Capital 15.16 15.16 15.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.21 10.43 9.37
Diluted EPS 11.12 10.33 9.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.21 10.43 9.37
Diluted EPS 11.12 10.33 9.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Caplin Labs #Caplin Point Laboratories #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.