Caplin Labs Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 300.44 crore, up 25.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.44 crore in June 2021 up 25.14% from Rs. 240.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.85 crore in June 2021 up 29.93% from Rs. 54.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.82 crore in June 2021 up 30.39% from Rs. 78.09 crore in June 2020.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 9.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.21 in June 2020.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 860.80 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.74% returns over the last 6 months and 66.19% over the last 12 months.