Caplin Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 326.20 crore, up 18.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.20 crore in December 2021 up 18.88% from Rs. 274.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.95 crore in December 2021 up 16.27% from Rs. 64.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.50 crore in December 2021 up 23.12% from Rs. 89.75 crore in December 2020.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.52 in December 2020.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 828.70 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.82% returns over the last 6 months and 70.41% over the last 12 months.