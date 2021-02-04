Caplin Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 274.39 crore, up 20.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.39 crore in December 2020 up 20.24% from Rs. 228.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.46 crore in December 2020 up 10.07% from Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.75 crore in December 2020 up 14.92% from Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2019.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 8.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.74 in December 2019.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 485.55 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.58% returns over the last 6 months and 82.81% over the last 12 months.