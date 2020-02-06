Caplin Labs Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 228.21 crore, up 43.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.21 crore in December 2019 up 43.5% from Rs. 159.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2019 up 27.79% from Rs. 45.83 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.10 crore in December 2019 up 19.25% from Rs. 65.49 crore in December 2018.

Caplin Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 7.74 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.06 in December 2018.

Caplin Labs shares closed at 324.65 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.39% returns over the last 6 months and -4.54% over the last 12 months.