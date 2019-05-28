Capital Trust Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.39 crore in March 2019 down 19.37% from Rs. 52.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2019 up 757% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.55 crore in March 2019 up 64.97% from Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2018.

Capital Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2018.

Capital Trust shares closed at 187.80 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.05% returns over the last 6 months and -53.37% over the last 12 months.