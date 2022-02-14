Capital Trust Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, down 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in December 2021 down 9.79% from Rs. 30.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2021 up 108.44% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021 down 7.05% from Rs. 10.22 crore in December 2020.

Capital Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2020.

Capital Trust shares closed at 116.85 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.98% returns over the last 6 months and 36.91% over the last 12 months.