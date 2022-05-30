 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Capital Trust Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, down 10.17% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in March 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022 up 106.21% from Rs. 26.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022 up 145.82% from Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2021.

Capital Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.16 in March 2021.

Capital Trust shares closed at 99.40 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.

Capital Trust
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.70 28.36 30.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.70 28.36 30.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.95 10.45 9.93
Depreciation 0.15 0.14 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -2.52 0.39 23.46
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.67 9.83 20.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.45 7.55 -22.92
Other Income 0.07 0.80 -2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.52 8.35 -25.61
Interest 9.19 7.08 7.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.33 1.28 -33.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.33 1.28 -33.32
Tax 0.70 0.32 -7.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.63 0.96 -26.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.63 0.96 -26.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.63 0.96 -26.21
Equity Share Capital 16.22 16.22 16.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.59 -16.16
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.59 -16.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.59 -16.16
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.59 -16.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 06:52 pm
