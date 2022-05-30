Capital Trust Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore, down 10.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.70 crore in March 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 30.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022 up 106.21% from Rs. 26.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.67 crore in March 2022 up 145.82% from Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2021.

Capital Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.16 in March 2021.

Capital Trust shares closed at 99.40 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.86% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.