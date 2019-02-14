Capital Trust Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore, down 10.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore in December 2018 down 10.25% from Rs. 48.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2018 down 16.62% from Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.64 crore in December 2018 down 12.26% from Rs. 33.78 crore in December 2017.

Capital Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.81 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.77 in December 2017.

Capital Trust shares closed at 179.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -54.65% returns over the last 6 months and -60.45% over the last 12 months.