Capital Trade Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, up 61.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in September 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 878.3% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2022 up 364.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Capital Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Capital Trade shares closed at 14.71 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 60.41% returns over the last 6 months and 135.74% over the last 12 months.