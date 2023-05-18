Capital Trade Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, up 53.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 53.68% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 down 74.43% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 down 4.18% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

Capital Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Capital Trade shares closed at 24.90 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.16% returns over the last 6 months and 168.90% over the last 12 months.