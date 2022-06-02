Capital Trade Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, up 97.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in March 2022 up 97.72% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 6062.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022 up 576.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Capital Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

Capital Trade shares closed at 9.98 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.22% returns over the last 6 months and 32.01% over the last 12 months.