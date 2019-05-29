Capital Trade Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, down 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2019 down 13.67% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 71.27% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 down 32.47% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

Capital Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2018.

Capital Trade shares closed at 4.05 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 36.82% returns over the last 6 months and -3.34% over the last 12 months.