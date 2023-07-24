Capital Trade Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore, up 136.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore in June 2023 up 136.28% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2023 up 216.19% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2023 up 403.13% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Capital Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Capital Trade shares closed at 25.05 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 128.77% over the last 12 months.