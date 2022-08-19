Capital Trade Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 66.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in June 2022 up 66.14% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 4.38% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 3.23% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.

Capital Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Capital Trade shares closed at 8.95 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.45% returns over the last 6 months and 60.97% over the last 12 months.