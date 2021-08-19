Capital Trade Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore, up 86.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.80 crore in June 2021 up 86.46% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 70.24% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021 up 132.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Capital Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Capital Trade shares closed at 5.73 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 34.19% over the last 12 months.