Capital Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore, up 123.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 123.42% from Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 463.21% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 714.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.