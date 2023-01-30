English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Capital Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore, up 123.42% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trade Links are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.77 crore in December 2022 up 123.42% from Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 up 463.21% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 714.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    Capital Trade Links
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.773.722.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.773.722.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.000.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.310.29
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.140.18-0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.511.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.821.710.33
    Other Income0.020.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.841.710.34
    Interest1.550.560.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.291.160.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.291.160.17
    Tax0.570.330.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.730.830.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.730.830.13
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.140.02
    Diluted EPS0.120.140.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.140.02
    Diluted EPS0.120.140.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited