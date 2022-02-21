Capital Trade Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, up 37.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in December 2021 up 37.56% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 80.26% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021 down 67.59% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

Capital Trade EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Capital Trade shares closed at 13.25 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 138.31% returns over the last 6 months and 164.47% over the last 12 months.