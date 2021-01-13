Capital Trade Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 65.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in December 2020 up 65.59% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020 up 60.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 up 77.05% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Capital Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Capital Trade shares closed at 4.77 on January 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.88% returns over the last 6 months and 33.61% over the last 12 months.