Earnings

Capital Trade Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, up 65.59% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trade Links are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in December 2020 up 65.59% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020 up 60.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 up 77.05% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Capital Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Capital Trade shares closed at 4.77 on January 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.88% returns over the last 6 months and 33.61% over the last 12 months.

Capital Trade Links
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.551.000.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.551.000.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.12-0.06-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.140.120.22
Depreciation0.000.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.150.09--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.600.180.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.080.670.60
Other Income0.000.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.080.670.60
Interest0.170.030.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.910.650.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.910.650.56
Tax0.260.180.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.650.460.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.650.460.41
Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.120.090.08
Diluted EPS0.110.090.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.120.090.08
Diluted EPS0.110.090.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Capital Trade #Capital Trade Links #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jan 13, 2021 10:44 pm

