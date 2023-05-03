English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Capital India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore in March 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 37.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 3.06% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in March 2023 up 16.24% from Rs. 19.52 crore in March 2022.

    Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

    Capital India shares closed at 74.89 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.66% over the last 12 months.

    Capital India Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.0941.6937.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.0941.6937.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1012.4910.67
    Depreciation2.572.693.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.79-0.532.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.076.306.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5620.7414.84
    Other Income0.560.871.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1221.6116.10
    Interest16.1116.1012.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.015.503.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.015.503.31
    Tax1.030.990.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.984.512.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.984.512.89
    Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.580.37
    Diluted EPS0.380.580.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.580.37
    Diluted EPS0.380.580.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Capital India #Capital India Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am