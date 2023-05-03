Capital India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore in March 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 37.43 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 3.06% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.69 crore in March 2023 up 16.24% from Rs. 19.52 crore in March 2022.

Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

Capital India shares closed at 74.89 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.91% returns over the last 6 months and -40.66% over the last 12 months.