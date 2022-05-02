Capital India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.43 crore, down 78.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.43 crore in March 2022 down 78.88% from Rs. 177.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 up 750% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.52 crore in March 2022 up 72.13% from Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2021.

Capital India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Capital India shares closed at 127.60 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.63% returns over the last 6 months and 19.31% over the last 12 months.