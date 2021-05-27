Capital India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 177.29 crore, up 570.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.29 crore in March 2021 up 570.5% from Rs. 26.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 90.51% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2021 up 9.46% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2020.

Capital India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2020.

Capital India shares closed at 112.90 on May 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and 28.95% over the last 12 months.