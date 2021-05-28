MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Capital India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 177.29 crore, up 570.5% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital India Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.29 crore in March 2021 up 570.5% from Rs. 26.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 90.51% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2021 up 9.46% from Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2020.

Capital India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2020.

Close

Capital India shares closed at 111.70 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.08% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.

Capital India Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations177.29130.1026.44
Other Operating Income--0.01--
Total Income From Operations177.29130.1126.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.326.634.18
Depreciation2.432.381.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-1.720.189.62
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses158.35108.682.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9112.238.41
Other Income0.00--0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9112.238.44
Interest6.574.763.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.347.484.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.347.484.98
Tax2.001.861.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.345.613.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.345.613.59
Equity Share Capital77.7377.7377.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.720.46
Diluted EPS0.040.710.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.720.46
Diluted EPS0.040.710.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Capital India #Capital India Finance #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.