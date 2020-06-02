Capital India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.44 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.44 crore in March 2020 up 26.5% from Rs. 20.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2020 down 16.09% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2020 down 0.67% from Rs. 10.43 crore in March 2019.

Capital India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2019.

Capital India shares closed at 104.25 on June 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 4.25% returns over the last 6 months and -34.95% over the last 12 months.